If you want an electric sedan, you have a surprising amount of choice these days. The obvious choice is Tesla and its admittedly impressive Model 3. However, if you don’t want a Model 3, for any number of valid reasons, there are still at least two other premium EV sedans to choose from that are every bit as good; the BMW i4 and Polestar 2. Both of which are great cars that have their own strengths and weaknesses. But which one is best?

In this new video from Electrifying, we get to see the BMW i4 eDrive40 take on the top-spec Polestar 2 Long Range Dual motor. The i4 is at an immediate disadvantage in terms of power, performance, and grip but Electrifying doe like the BMW i4 and the very same eDrive40 beat the Tesla Model 3 in their own testing. So can the less powerful i4 take down the punchy Swede?

On paper, things don’t look great for the BMW i4 eDrive40. Not only is it more expensive but it only packs a single electric motor, at the rear axle, making 335 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. While the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor makes 408 horsepower and 487 lb-ft. That allows the Polestar 2 to be a full second faster to 60 mph than the BMW i4. The BMW i4 has more range, though.

Both cars are quite good looking but both cars have their weird quirks. The BMW i4 is mostly great looking, especially in San Remo Green, but its funky kidney grilles do ruin it a bit. The Polestar 2 is a fantastic looking bit of Scandinavian design but its oddly tall, frumpy ride height sort of ruins it as well. Both cars have great interiors, though, with few complaints.

In terms of how they drive, both drive nicely but have different characteristics. Oddly enough, it’s the Polestar 2 that’s a little bit more fun and exciting, mostly due to its added power. While the BMW i4 eDrive40 is a bit more refined and more relaxed.

After all is said and done, the two hosts are split on their decision; one preferring the Bimmer and the other the Polestar. Check the video out to see what both cars are like and make your own conclusion.