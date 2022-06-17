No one that’s ever driven the BMW X3 M Competition has thought “I like it but it just isn’t extreme enough.” In fact, it’s almost too extreme right out of the box. Not only does it have the M3’s 503 horsepower twin-turbo straight-six but its suspension is so brutal it will dislodge teeth over harsh pavement. However, someone still felt that it needed tuning and bumped power up to 750 horsepower.

In this new video from AutoTopNL, you get to take a POV ride in the 750 horsepower BMW X3 M and it’s as bonkers as it sounds. With all that power, it explodes forward on the Autobahn like a supercar, reaching triple-digit speeds in a blink. Admittedly, once it gets up in to the 200 km/h (124 mph) range, you can tell its brick-like shape and aerodynamic drag take effect and its acceleration starts to slow down. It’s still capable of flat-out silly speeds but you can tell it’d be quicker if it were shaped like an M3 instead of an X3.

The exhaust note is also far louder than stock but it comes with a burble tune that sounds like marbles stuck in the muffler. I don’t know why so many tuners makes exhausts sound like that but it’s a trend I’d like to see die a quick, painless death. The Jaguar F-Type is allowed to have cannon-fire burbles because it made it famous. Outside of that, though, ditch the burbles.

This BMW X3 M Competition is monstrous and will likely slay almost all sports cars off the line. However, is it a real supercar’s nightmare? Maybe to 60 mph, due to its all-wheel drive grip and monster power, but not after that, as its poorer aero and heavier weight certainly catches up to it at higher speeds. But anything other than a genuine mid-engine supercar will need to fear this thing.