BMW is preparing the LCI facelift of its popular X5, the most exciting SUV it current makes. Visually, both inside and outside, the 2023 BMW X5 facelift is going to be quite predictable. A nip here, a tuck there, and some snazzy new interior tech. However, the X5 Facelift will be getting one very important mechanical upgrade–the all-new S68 engine–which you can see being put to use in these new spy photos.

Of course, BMW took the X5 M60i LCI to the Nürburgring to stretch its newly strengthened legs. The all-new S68 engine initially made its debut in the X7 Facelift, and in the new BMW 760i, but it’s also going to power the newly facelifted X5 and likely make quite a bit more power. The new S68 engine is still a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 but its displacement and layout are the only two carryovers from the previous N63 engine. While we don’t know officially what sort of power the X5 M60i will make, it’s pretty likely that it will make the same 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque as the X7 M60i.

The S68 engine will be about more than just added power, though. BMW’s worked hard on improving the S68’s fuel efficiency, thermal efficiency, response, and–hopefully–reliability over the previous S63 V8. It’s still a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, just like the outgoing engine, but it’s an entirely new design, with little to no carryover from the previous engine. We’ll drive the S68 in other models first, and we’re eager to do so, but we’re especially interested to see how this new engine performs in the X5 M60i.

Visually, don’t expect too many changes to the BMW X5 Facelift, as it was already a good looking car. Its grilles might change, to more closely resemble some of its newer siblings, and its headlights will get an update, but it’s going to look mostly the same. Inside, expect iDrive 8, and the new digital gauge cluster that comes with it, to be the only significant changes. Though, that’s not a bad thing. An already good car will get slightly better. That’s something to be happy about.