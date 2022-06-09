The BMW iX has the best interior of any Bavarian model and it isn’t even close. Its unique modern design, gorgeous materials, and slick tech make it head and shoulders above its siblings. While its exterior certainly gets its fair share of criticism, no complaints can be lobbed at the iX’s interior. Which is why it’s one of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Interior and UX Winners.

“We are grateful to the WardsAuto jurors for their recognition of the hard work of our designers and engineers around the world.” said Andreas Meyer, Vice President BMW Product Management Americas. “BMW first introduced the concept of iDrive twenty years ago, and with today’s eighth generation, it is truly the most intuitive interface in the industry. We want to provide our customers a top-level digital experience, one that easily makes their vehicle a natural extension of their existing digital ecosystem. The iX succeeds in doing this while placing them in a comfortable, contemporary interior that allows them to relax and focus on the joy and pleasure of driving.”

Being that we drive every new BMW on the market, and spend tons of time in each, we’re pretty good judges of interior quality, refinement, and comfort and, without question the iX is our favorite at the moment. But don’t just take it from us. Wards Auto was obviously also impressed.

“From its Anthracite headliner to its augmented-reality head-up display, the BMW iX earns a 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX award for literally wowing us at every turn,” said Bob Gritzinger, Editor-in-Chief at WardsAuto. “In place of the buttoned-down and businesslike interior to which we’ve become accustomed, BMW instead employs avant-garde designs, sustainable materials, smart user interfaces and concert-level immersive sound to create the iX’s award winner.”

Mock the iX all you want for its unusual exterior design but its interior is outstanding, as is its driving experience. The BMW iX is one of the most important Bimmers since the i3 and its interior should help attract new customers over to electrification.