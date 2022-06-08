Father’s Day is coming up and you don’t wanna be waiting until the last minute to get gifts for the gear-head dad in your life. So we’ve put together a gift guide to make this Father’s Day that little bit more special. Some of the gifts we added are aftermarket car parts, to upgrade what is likely one of their most prized possessions. Some of them are tools, to help the self-wrenching dad in your life get jobs done quicker and easier, so he can get back to relaxing. And others are fun little gifts, to help dad relax and have some fun.

Aftermarket Parts

Getting dad some aftermarket car parts is an easy way to make him happy. Every car enthusiast dad wants to upgrade his car but, often times, doing so can seem like a misuse of funds, especially when said dad has more than one child to feed, cloth, and school. So getting him some cool aftermarket parts, such as these, will allow him to get the parts he wants without having to feel guilty about buying them. Here are some options we curated from ModFind.com (iOS and Android)

F80/F82 BMW M3/M4 Vorsteiner EVO Aero Carbon Front Splitter

E60/E61 BMW M5 Eisenmann Exhaust

E90/E92/E92 BMW M3 Eventuri Carbon Fiber Air Intake

F80/F82 BMW M3/M4 Meistershaft Titanium Exhaust

Tools

Every car enthusiast that wrenches on their own car can always use upgraded tools. Better tools means work gets done faster and easier, allowing more time to actually enjoy life. These tools can do that.

Wera Joker 6004 7-10mm Adjustable Wrench

Wera tools are designed in Germany, built in the Czech Republic and are among the best made hand tools you’ll find on the market. The Wera Joker 6004 adjustable wrench is not only incredibly well built and durable but it’s one of the handiest, cleverest little tools you can put in your arsenal. It’s a an automatically adjustable wrench, that can fit on any nut 7-10 mm, that fits to the right nut or bolt without any manual adjustment. Which means it stays locked on the fastener you’re fastening, without every loosening its grip, like most adjustable wrenches.

But, sweetening the deal, it’s also a ratcheting wrench, with a very clever mechanism that means you never have to reset your grip on the fastener. If you’ve ever wrenched on German cars, you’d know there’s always an annoying 10mm nut or bolt that’s in an impossible place to reach with a normal ratchet. The Wera Joker will make easy work of such things.

Knipex Pliers Wrench 10″

Ever have a nut or bold you can’t get a socket on, whether it’s in a tricky spot or it’s too big for any of your sockets? The Knipex Pliers Wrench is a brilliant tool that acts as both a wrench and a set of vice-grip pliers. Not only does it clamp down incredibly hard on whatever you’re working on but its design makes its handle grips easy to gain leverage with. If you ever have a nut or bold that’s difficult to get off, the Knipex Pliers Wrench can do the trick. Also, Knipex tools are made in Germany and are of the highest quality.

Dewalt 34-Piece Socket Set

Every self-wrenching car nut needs a good socket set and this 34-piece set from Dewalt has everything you’d need at a great price. It comes with a 3/8 ratchet, both SAE and metric sockets, a small socket extension, a 1/4-inch step-down, and even a socket bit adapter, which can be used in an impact driver to help make undoing bolts far quicker.

Dewalt 20v 3/8 Impact Wrench

Nothing slows down wrenching productivity like a big ole bolt that’s too old, rusty, and seized in place to cooperate. That’s when a punchy impact wrench comes in handy. This Dewalt 20v 1/2-inch impact wrench will fit all of the sockets you’d need (so long as you use a step down for 3/8 sockets), while also packing enough punch to remove rusty old bolts and even lug nuts. You might not use a 1/2 impact wrench often but when you need it, there’s nothing else that will do the job as quickyl effectively.

Fun Stuff

LEGO Lamborghini Countach

Father’s day isn’t only about getting work done easier. It’s also about having fun and relaxing. One of the best ways to relax as a car enthusiast dad is to built some sort of car LEGO. Not only do you get a cool little car to put on your desk or shelf, but it also provides an hour of relaxation. Putting together a LEGO while having a proper drink and either in silence or while watching some TV can be a great way to unwind.

Gran Turismo 7/Forza Horizon 5

Another great way to relax and also engage in car enthusiasm is to play a racing video game. Depending on which game console dad has, there’s at least one great racing game. For Playstation 5 users, Gran Turismo 7 is a really good, realistic racing game that can offer countless hours of motorsport fun. While Forza Horizon 5 is for Xbox users and it’s a really fun, open-world racing game that allows for tons of car customization and can also provide hours and hours of hilarious good fun.

Seiko 5 SRPD75

A bit of gear that’s great for car enthusiasts is a nice watch. Of course, most BMW owners can afford something nicer than a Seiko but, this is a buyer’s guide for people of all budgets, not just the wealthy. Plus, anyone properly well-versed in horology knows that Seikos are immensely interesting and the new Seiko 5 SRPD75 is a classically cool looking diver’s watch with super legible markings, an in-house “4R36” automatic movement with manual winding, great lume, and a hacking seconds hand. All at a super affordable price. Either as a daily or something to wear while working outside, the SRPG35 is a great watch at a price almost all enthusiasts can afford.

Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links for Amazon.