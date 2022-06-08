I’m a man of modest means and modest living. I don’t own extravagant things because I don’t make extravagant amounts of money. Though, I don’t need extravagant things because that’s just not what interests me. However, I’m having to resist, with all my might, the temptation to do something financially idiotic and buy this 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with a six-speed manual (!), so someone else please buy it instead, so I don’t get myself into trouble.

This 2019 M6 Gran Coupe is currently up for auction on Cars and Bids and it’s an incredible car. For starters, it’s a BMW M6 Gran Coupe, quite possibly the best looking BMW of this century. It also gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, with 560 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque, is rear-wheel drive, and–in this case–has a six-speed manual transmission. In today’s market, manual transmissions are reserved for lightweight, stripped out sports cars, not stylish four-door luxury GT cars. However, this M6 Gran Coupe is exactly that.

Some potential buyers might be concerned by its minor exterior blemishes, such as the errant scratch here and there and a rock chip in the windshield, however I think those imperfections actually help. Once it’s a tiny bit scratched, you no longer have to worry about every little ding and nick. Instead, you can just drive the car hard and enjoy it. It also only has 48,400 miles on the odometer.

It also isn’t completely stock, as some subtle modifications were done, such as an aftermarket downpipe and a DME tune, so it should be a bit faster and louder. At the moment there are three days on the auction and the current big is at $46,000. If its price can hover around there, whoever buys it is getting ready to have a steel on their hands, both for daily driving and spirited driving. Either way, whoever gets this car is going to have a blast, as it’s not only the best looking BMW in ages, it’s also one of the best driving.

[Source: Cars and Bids]