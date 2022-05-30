When BMW unveiled the M3 and M4 50 Jahre Edition last week, it announced the two performance models would be offered in different specifications around the world. The company’s division in Singapore has released its take on the dynamic duo, which looks substantially different than the versions shown so far.

The M3 Sedan 50 Jahre Edition is finished in Isle Of Man Green while the M4 Coupe 50 Jahre Edition is dressed to impress in Sao Paulo Yellow. Both get an M livery with the three colors and a large M logo on the carbon fiber roof. You’ll also notice the vintage BMW Motorsport logo installed on all M Performance and M cars produced throughout 2022 to mark half a century of the “world’s most powerful letter.”

To further drive the point home, BMW has fitted both the M3 and M4 with a white “50 Jahre BMW M” logo on the rear bumper, flanked by the three iconic colors you can also notice on the hoods. The same anniversary lettering has also been applied to the A-pillars. Both cars are based on the hotter Competition model without xDrive, but with some noticeable upgrades.

We’re talking about several carbon fiber tweaks taken from the M Performance catalog. By far the most obvious is the rear wing, but the front spoiler lip and the air breathers are made from the lightweight material. Their interiors are much more colorful than what we saw last week to make the M3 50 Jahre Edition and M4 50 Jahre Edition for Singapore quite striking.

The sedan retails for $545,888 while the coupe costs $550,888, with both figures representing Singapore dollars. Production will be limited to 50 cars and BMW’s local division says additional 50 Jahre Edition cars are due in the coming weeks, including the “first electrified high-performance model in the history of BMW M GmbH.” Chances are the company is referring to the XM due later in 2022 as a plug-in hybrid SUV.

Source: BMW Singapore