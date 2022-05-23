Along with a special edition just for the U.S. and Canada, BMW M is also introducing the BMW M4 50 Jahre Edition for other markets. The limited editions feature exclusive design features and individually selectable equipment options. In Europe and other selected sales regions, BMW M is offering an exclusive edition of the BMW M4 Coupe to mark its anniversary.

The two-door BMW M 50 Jahre edition is available in five distinct colors: Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. All models are equipped with 19-inch M forged wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle featuring finishes in Orbit Grey Matt and Gold Bronze matte.

A limited number of edition vehicles of the BMW M4 Coupe are being produced for the Chinese automotive market. They are available in Fire Orange and Stratus Grey. The M forged wheels are finished in matte Orbit Grey in conjunction with the Fire Orange paint and in matte Gold Bronze in conjunction with the Stratus Grey paint.

Inside, the door panels bear the lettering “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M”, a metal plaque on the center console with the lettering “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” and a corresponding imprint on the headrests of the seats.

M3 Model Exclusive To North America

The BMW M3 50 Jahre was designed exclusively for the US and Canadian automotive markets. There is a choice of five exterior paint finishes for the 500 models of the four-door high-performance sports car available there, each of which is reminiscent of one of its five predecessors: from Vermilion Red to Techno Violet, Interlagos Blue and Fire Orange to Limerock Grey. The M forged wheels are painted in Orbit Grey matte.

Only 500 units will be manufactured with an MSRP of $95,700.

BMW M3 50 Jahre

BMW M4 50 Jahre