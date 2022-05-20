BMW M continues the 50 Years celebrations of the brand with a world debut on the shores of Lake Como. The brand-new and first-ever BMW M4 CSL delighted the audience tonight with its aggressive body style and bold looks. Frozen Brooklyn Grey is a stunning color choice for the M4 CSL and it certainly does not disappoint in real life.

As you’d expect, the G82 M4 CSL attracted a large crowd tonight and BMW says the car is already sold out in most markets. The German price for the BMW M4 CSL was set at 165,000 euros. In the United States, the base MSRP is $139,900 plus $995 destination. BMW will only build 1,000 M4 CSLs, though allocation specifics have yet to be announced. Production begins in July.

The BMW M4 CSL is based off of the current BMW M4 Competition. However, it’s been given a very similar treatment as its predecessor, featuring an extreme and sporty design. To get the M4 CSL into fighting shape, BMW M borrowed a surprising amount of tech and know-how from the M4 GT3 racecar.

Better Looking Kidney Grille

The kidney grille certainly looks better than on the regular M3/M4 Competition featuring a new insert design, which has far more negative space than before. Two large black stripes, which are trimmed in red, adorn the hood, and red the red trim continues onto the roof. A large front splitter extends from the front bumper, a large ducktail spoiler is built into the trunk and yellow headlights all prove that the CSL ain’t your average M4.

Lighter Than M4 Competition

Naturally, BMW M put the M4 on a diet. Lightweight carbon fiber bucket seats shaved 24 kg off the Competition’s curb weight. Another 21 kg was saved by deleting the rear seats and rear seatbelt assemblies. Extra-lightweight carbon ceramic brakes, lighter wheels, new springs, and new struts, all combined to reduce weight by another 21 kg.

BMW dropped another 15 kg by ditching much of the M4 CSL’s soundproofing and switching some of it over to a lighter-weight version. Carbon fiber exterior bits reduced weight by 11 kg, with another four kg being lost by switching to titanium exhaust silencers. Lastly, another four kg was saved by using lighter weight bits throughout the car, such as the carbon fiber hood, different kidney grilles, rear lights, floor mats, and automatic climate control. For those of you keeping score, that’s a smooth 100 kg weight reduction, dropping the M4 CSL’s curbweight to 1,625 kg.

And while marketing and press photos are always welcome, it’s always best to get a first-hand impression of the car. Therefore, we put together a photo gallery below: