Teasing what we have already seen, BMW posted a short clip on Instagram with the revised headlights of the 3 Series LCI. Where have we seen them before? Yes, on the i3 eDrive35L unveiled at the end of March in China where the long-wheelbase electric sedan will be assembled exclusively for the local market. The shadowy preview also confirms there are (thankfully) no plans to inflate the kidney grille on the non-M3 versions.

The mid-cycle update will come along with only subtle design revisions on the outside considering the new i3 has barely changed compared to the pre-LCI 3er. More substantial modifications will occur inside the cabin where BMW is giving the facelifted 3 Series family the iDrive 8. An even more important novelty is an extension of the lineup to include the first-ever M3 Touring.

BMW says the not-so-new 3 Series is “coming soon,” but without revealing a debut date. However, the premiere is closer than you might think. Some unfounded rumors had stated there are plans to phase out the six-cylinder M Performance models, but our reliable sources have told us the M340i and M340d will continue with the LCI.

The hotly anticipated M3 Touring will follow in June and celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Come 2023, a limited-run M3 CS special edition is going to serve as the lineup’s crown jewel.

Fast forward to 2025, global markets will be getting an electric 3 Series based on the Neue Klasse platform instead of China’s CLAR-based i3. Meanwhile, the current G20 will continue as one of the most handsome BMWs money can buy. With no split headlights and XXL front grille, the 3er’s design won’t offend anyone.

We are happy to report the larger 5 Series will soldier on with the traditional styling as well when it arrives in 2023 together with the zero-emissions i5.

Source: BMW / Instagram | Top Image: instagram.com/wilcoblok