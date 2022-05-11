We’re days away from the unveil of the first ever BMW M4 CSL and as expected, new information comes to light. A new set of spy photos reveal additional and spec details of the M4 CSL. We can now see for the first time the carbon fiber diffuser in all its glory along with the tire size combination. The BMW M4 CSL gets 19 inch front and 20 inch wheels in the back, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 – 275/35/19 front and 285/30/20 rear.

Lots of CSL Branding

Inside the cabin, the spy photos also reveal the CSL logo on the bucket seats and on the center console. You can also see the aggressive and unique CSL front seats. The entire center console is made of carbon fiber. Another rumor that is turning out to be true is noticeable behind the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel where there are shift paddles.

Underneath the hood, the inline-six 3.0-liter engine will likely be massaged to deliver an extra punch over the 503 hp in the M4 Competition. The twin-turbo S58 might be dialed to roughly 550 hp, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. As previously reported, the M4 CSL won’t be offered with a six-speed manual, nor will it have xDrive.

No word on pricing yet, but we don’t expect the BMW M4 CSL to be on the cheap side. The German market will likely price the M4 CSL above the 160,000 euros mark, considering that the BMW M4 GTS cost $146,000 nearly 10 years ago. We expect around 1,000 units to be produced for the global markets, with around 150-200 reserved for Germany and at least 300 units for the U.S. market, the largest M market in the world.

You can see the spy photos here and also the latest BMW M4 CSL teaser video:

[Photo by instagram.com/wilcoblok]