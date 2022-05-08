Without question, one of the very best looking Bimmers of all time was, and still is, the BMW Z8. The Henrik Fisker-penned roadster was an absolute masterclass in retro design, borrowing design ideas and elements from ’50s roadsters, most notably the breathtaking BMW 507. And yet, while it’s so obvious that Fisker wanted the Z8 to be a love letter to those classic sports cars, it also looked modern at the time. It truly was special.

That specialness, combined with its rarity, has skyrocketed the value, which means if you want a nice Z8, you’ll have to shell out as much money as the average home in America. This specific 2000 BMW Z8 being sold on Cars and Bids is already well north of six figures and there are still three days left on the action. ‘

It’s not hard to see the immense desirability of the Z8. For starters, just look at it, it’s breathtaking. It’s elegant but sporty, subtle but muscular, and has clear inspiration from the classic 507. The Z8’s interior is also a lovey piece of retro design, with the thin metal spokes of the steering wheel, the centrally-mounted metal gauge housing that’s tilted toward the driver, and the old-school looking clockfaces.

Under the hood lies a 4.9 liter naturally aspirated V8, the same one used in the E39 BMW M5, which means it makes 394 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and drives only the rear wheels. All in a drop-top BMW with gorgeous good looks. How could you not want that?

This specific car is also in superb condition, with only 12,100 miles on it, making it minty-fresh, which will drive the price up even further. I’m not sure how much more people should spend on even a super low-mileage Z8 like this one but I’m sure whatever the final number is, it will be higher than I would consider reasonable.

[Source: Cars and Bids]