BMW catches a lot of grief for its recent front-end designs, and it’s mostly deserved. The BMW 4 Series, M3, and M4 have faces only vision-impaired mothers could love. Admittedly, the large grilles are getting better, like with the new 7 Series and facelifted X7. However, most of BMW’s big-grilled models are pretty shocking to look at. But today BMW designers are rejoicing, as their controversial cars now look incredible compared to the FrankenBenz-AMG that was just revealed in collaboration with musician will.i.am.

To be honest, I feel bad verbally punching this thing, as it’s existence is for a good cause, supporting the i.am/Angel Foundation, which helps to provide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) educations to underprivileged kids throughout America.

It’s called “The Flip” and it’s a collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am, based on a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door. Except, its four doors have been turned into two rear-hinged coupe doors, and its face was made to look like that of a G-Class. Why was a two-door coupe given the face of a boxy off-roading SUV? No one’s quite sure but it’s… well, it’s something to look at, alright.

To be fair, from some angles, it looks pretty cool. For instance, in profile, it has a muscular, boxy coupe look. I could see a car like this being popular in the ’80s and I love ’80s German cars. It also sits on Mercedes’ iconic five-spoke monoblock wheels, which are always cool. However, look at it from the front and it’s shocking, to say the least.

Again, I feel bad mocking a car that was made with good intentions and for a good cause but I genuinely struggle to understand what the thought process was for this front end. Honestly, it makes the BMW M4 look damn fine and that’s genuinely hard to do.