It was only a few days ago when we shared news about BMW recalling the iX due to incorrect airbag software. Today, we’re reporting on another recall mentioned in NHTSA documents. This time around, it’s much bigger as it affects multiple models for a combined 61,221 cars. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, the software is once again the culprit. The problem stems from the roof function control unit as there is a real risk it wasn’t programmed according to US-spec cars. If that’s the case, there is a possibility the sunroof will close even if the key fob is not inside the cabin. Despite the fact BMW has engineered the vehicles with an auto-reversal / anti-trap system, it is possible to remotely close the roof without having the key inside.

Around 3,400 cars from the 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe lineup are impacted: 430i, 430i xDrive, and M440i xDrive. The list continues with 36,845 vehicles from the 2019-2022 X5: sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50i, M50i, and X5 M. There is a separate recall for the 2021-2022 X5 xDrive45e and it involves around 6,921 cars.

The Glitchy Software Related To The Sunroof Impacts The ALPINA XB7 As Well

Up next is the 2020-2022 X6 with 6,031 cars built in the sDrive40i, xDrive40i, xDrive50i, and X6 M flavors. The fullsize X7 is part of the recall as well, with 8,024 cars from the 2019-2023 model years in xDrive40i and xDrive50i, plus the ALPINA XB7.

Since there is nothing wrong with the roof itself, the BMW shop will only have to reprogram the control unit. Dealers have been receiving notifications since April 20 while owners will be informed on June 13. The issue was originally discovered in March during a testing and analysis program. It prompted BMW to initiate an engineering review during which it discovered the glitchy software. Consequently, the company decided to conduct a voluntary recall.

Thankfully, no accidents or injuries related to the faulty sunroof have been reported.

Source: NHTSA