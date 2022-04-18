In today’s episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, we are joined by Johnny Valencia of GearOne Agency. He talks about his passion for cars, his E36 M3 track car, GoldRush Rally and much more. When it comes to the BMW M3 E36, Valencia tells us that this is the one car in his garage that will be never sold. His E36 M3 serves as a weekend track car at various events around the U.S. The E36 M3 also comes with a cool personal story behind it.

Towards the end of the podcast, Johnny talks about buying and selling parts online through platforms like ModFind. The automotive marketplace was built for like-minded enthusiasts to buy and sell parts, as well as share listings for cash. But what separates ModFind from other marketplace platforms is the fact that it’s catered to car enthusiasts, so you’re buying from and selling to like-minded car nuts and not random people on Craigslist or Let Go. If you hop on Modfind, you’ll see a surprising amount of fun and silly mods that you might not find elsewhere. These are the sorts of mods that will make you and your friends smile each and every time you use the car.

And of course, we asked Johnny about his favorite BMW today. He’s had a chance to test drive the new BMW G80 M3 recently so we talked about that experience and, of course, about the kidney grille. We also asked Johnny whether the BMW M5 CS would qualify as a supercar in the GoldRush Rally. As always, the podcast can be found anywhere you get your podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher, as well as YouTube, and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel to catch all the latest BMW-related videos! Check it out!