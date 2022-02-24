Winter isn’t over in Europe, but that hasn’t stopped AC Schnitzer from taking the BMW M4 Convertible for a spin. The reputable German tuner has prepared several goodies for the G83 in the more potent Competition specification. The aerodynamic kit is more than just for show as it serves a functional role. The front splitter increases downforce by 40 kilograms while the G82 coupe can get a large wing adding 70 kg.

Some would argue canards on a road car are a bit much, and we’d also likely avoid the black accents on the hood. We do like the 20-inch lightweight forged wheels in glossy black and covered with 285/30 front and 295/30 rear tires. Alternatively, AC Schnitzer offers two-tone alloys combining silver and anthracite finishes.

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without changes under the hood. The inline-six engine can receive a stage 1 kit taking the 3.0-liter to 590 hp and 750 Nm (551 lb-ft). Stepping up to the stage 2 program unlocks 610 hp while torque stays the same. With the beefier of the two packages, AC Schnitzer throws in a stainless steel exhaust with quad tips measuring 110 mm. The power boost is offered for cars with or without the gasoline particulate filter.

AC Schnitzer Has All Kinds Of Upgrades

At an additional cost, the BMW M4 Convertible gets a stiffer suspension setup with a proprietary AC Schnitzer spring kit. It brings the car closer to the road by 15-20 mm at the front while maintaining the OEM rear configuration. In addition, the coupe can be fitted with a more sophisticated suspension adjustable between 30 to 40 mm at both axles.

Finally, those willing to go all out can order a modified engine cover and the steering wheel covered in a combination of perforated leather and Alcantara. Speaking of the interior, AC Schnitzer offers aluminum shift paddles, pedals, footrest, and even an aluminum iDrive cover.

Source: AC Schnitzer