This new G80 BMW M3 is quite different from M3s of the past, simply because it offers more choice than ever before. There are now three different M3 models you can buy, excluding the upcoming M3 Touring and M3 CS. Currently, you can get the standard BMW M3, the BMW M3 Competition, and the BMW M3 xDrive Competition. It can be tricky to choose which one is right for you but this new video from Car and Driver reckons it’s the standard car that’s best.

In this video, C&D’s Carlos Lago breaks down the “State of the M3” to see what this new M3 is all about and why the standard car is the best one.

The standard BMW M3 comes in one flavor only — 473 horsepower, 479 lb-ft of torque, six-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. That’s it. However, Lago claims the back-to-basics regular M3 to be the M3 of choice, due to its greater engagement and simplicity. He also makes a great point about it being the last of a dying breed.

Among the performance sedans on sale, there are only three that offer manual transmissions and the BMW M3 is one of them. The other two are the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing (an M3 Competition) and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (M5 competitor). So if you’re the kind of car enthusiast that wants three pedals and rear-wheel drive but also need to take kids to school, your options are limited, to say the least.

I love hearing these varied opinions about the BMW M3, as it’s proving to be a fascinating car in BMW’s history. I found that the M3 xDrive Competition was actually the best of the bunch, which shocked me because I’d thought it would be the worst of them before going into the test drive. But the M3 variants are different enough in how they drive that they’re getting such different opinions among car enthusiasts and it’s fascinating to see. Check it out.