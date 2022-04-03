When most enthusiasts think of old 6 Series’, they think of the iconic BMW M6, with its silken inline-six, five-speed manual, and stunning good looks. However, M6s can cost far outside the budgets of many enthusiasts. If you prefer a more budget-oriented classic and still want a 6 Series, this 1989 BMW 635CSi on Bring-A-Trailer might be the car for you but there’s a catch — it’s automatic.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with automatic transmissions. Automatics are fine for the most part but, especially with old cars, they can often hamper the driving experience. Automatics from the ’80s weren’t exactly quick to shift, nor were they particularly responsive to pedal kick-downs. A modern ZF eight-speed works so brilliantly, it’ll make you forget your desire for a third pedals. That won’t be the case in the old 6er. This automatic will have subpart shift logic, slow shift times, and lazy reaction times, when compared to modern autos.

However, the rest of the car is lovely and, more importantly, affordable. At the time of writing this, there are only three hours left on the auction, so you’ll have to act fast, but the current bid is only $7,000. And if you’re reading this after the auction is over, at least this will give you an idea of how much an auto 635CSi will cost you, if two pedals are okay with you.

More importantly, the car is in gorgeous condition and has had quite a bit of recent maintenance done, including a valve adjustment. Being a late-model car, it has some nice features that didn’t come on earlier BMW 635CSi models. For instance, it has Euro bumpers, rather than the horrific American accordion bumpers, added leather inside, and the highest-output version of the 3.5 liter inline-six, pumping out 208 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. The four-speed auto will dull the performance but at least it will be a comfy cruiser.

For anyone looking for a big, comfortable, great looking, classic GT car, this BMW 635CSi could be perfect for you. It sports an outstanding engine, stunning looks, a great color combo (black over beige), and seems to be in superb condition. This car will provide thousands of grand touring miles for years to come, if you can live with an automatic.

[Source: Bring-A-Trailer]