If you’re the kind of car enthusiasts that prefers leaving the beaten path, in search of rougher, more adventurous terrain, you might think an SUV is your best choice. Something like a Land Rover Defender or a Jeep Wrangler, right? If you’re wise and pragmatic, then yes. However, if you’re just a little bit nuts, and more fun than that, you can have this — an off-road-ready BMW Z3.

Just a brief refresher course on the BMW Z3: it’s a two-door, two-seat roadster with rear-wheel drive, a soft-top convertible roof, about as much ground clearance as a skateboard. In other words, not the sort of car you’d want to take off road. But what if you took that car, raised its suspension up and fitted it with big, knobby tires? You’d get this kick-ass off-road BMW Z3 that’s currently for sale in England.

If you’re in the UK and want a cheap, fun toy, it’s hard to find a better deal than this. The Z3 in question is a 1.9 liter four-pot model with a five-speed manual transmission, a suspension lift-kit, off-road tires on 15″ steel wheels, and Hella front rally lights. It looks like it’s an absolute riot to drive and it’s proven to be durable, too. According to the owner, it’s just finished a 4,100 mile road trip through the Balkans. It’s even in a great color spec; silver over red interior, a color combo I’m a sucker for.

How much is its owner asking for it? Just £1,850. For under two grand of the Queen’s currency, you can have a hilariously fun off-roading Z3. As a side piece, this is as cool a car as you can get. And, honestly, if you’re single and don’t need the passenger space, it’s probably a good daily, too. The taller suspension and high-sidewall tires probably make the ride great and its four-cylinder engine likely returns pretty good fuel economy. If I lived in the UK, I’d be blowing this owner’s phone up right now.

