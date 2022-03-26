I know what you’re probably thinking by now. Who in their right mind would trade in an M3, regardless of generation, for a Honda Civic? Yes, it’s a shiny-new Si, but then again, he had an E92 with a big ol’ naturally aspirated V8. Fed up with high maintenance costs and having his car frequently in the shop for repairs, YouTuber Tedward decided to part ways with his BMW.

The Honda was picked as a winner over a Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai Elantra N. He paid about $30,000 after taxes and whatnot, which we’ll all have to admit is a pretty good deal. You get a sports sedan with Honda reliability wrapped up in a practical package with plenty of tech. The fact it comes with a great six-speed manual only makes it better for an enthusiast car without breaking the bank.

Although the M3 E92 is now gone, Tedward still has a BMW in his garage. We’re talking about an older E39 M5, but he’s truly excited about getting the 2022 Honda Civic Si. Sure, the V8 revved to 8,400 rpm, but with the M3 having more than 100,000 miles, keeping on the road proved to be a costly endeavor.

The Civic Si Is Significantly Down On Power, But It Makes Up For That In Other Areas

Then there’s the issue with gas prices as the 1.5-liter turbo engine is far more economical than the 4.0-liter S65. EPA rates the new Civic Si at 36 miles per gallon combined or just 6.5 liters / 100 km. That’s not to say the Honda beats the BMW in terms of excitement, but any rational person will understand his decision.

For those who are unfamiliar with the car, it packs 200 horsepower or 5 hp less than the previous generation. However, dyno runs have shown the four-pot engine has been underrated by Honda. In addition, the peak torque of 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) kicks in 300 rpm sooner than before, at 1,800 rpm. Those output numbers pale in comparison to the 414 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of the M3 E92. However, power figures were not a priority for the buyer.

It’s rare you see someone switch from an M car to a Honda, but as the saying goes, different strokes for different folks. Aside from the M5, Tedward also has a Porsche 911, so sports cars are still very much a part of his life.

