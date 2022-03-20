The folks at Apex Nuerburg have just kicked off their Ring Taxi program with the new BMW M3 G80. In the video below, we get to see the new M3 sedan ripping through the corners of the exciting, challenging yet dangerous Green Hell. Of course, if the G80 M3 is not your cup of tea, the folks at Apex Nuerburg also offer the option to book a Porsche GT2RS MR or a McLaren 620R. Furthermore, the program also offers hotel accommodations near the track to get you all hyped up for the hot laps to come.

For the G80 M3, everything about the suspension and chassis have been modified specifically for Nürburgring-duty. The suspension, trailing arms, control arms, rear diff, axles, brakes, wheels, and tires, were all modified to ‘Ring use and it shows in the video below. Tim from Apex is able to push the new G80 M3 to the absolute limit, managing simply insane speeds through corners, all while narrating the lap and keeping cool.

Nürburgring taxis are quite popular among enthusiasts, as they allow us mere mortals to get a taste of what it’s like to properly lap the ‘Ring in something very, very fast. The most famous ‘Ring taxi driver was Sabine Schmitz (RIP), who was a legend of the Nürburgring. The Nürburgring’s Nordschleife is widely regarded as the most spectacular, most challenging and longest race track in the world and for years, Sabine Schmitz and her E60 M5 delighted us with her charm and perfect laps.

The BMW M3 G80 is the competition spec with an S58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine delivering 510 horsepower. The power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The suspension comes from KW and the tires from Michelin. According to Apex, the weight of the G80 M3 is 1,730 kilograms (3,813 lbs). Let’s take a look! [yotutube]