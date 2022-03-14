To use the name of a Rolls-Royce model, it’s the dawn of a new era for the Goodwood brand. The company’s first production EV will be out by late 2023 as the Spectre. Meanwhile, the purely electric coupe has been caught out in the open undergoing testing on public roads. Judging by the license plates, we’re looking at three prototypes wrapped in the same camo from the teaser attached below.

As the saying goes, looks can be deceiving. It might seem like a zero-emissions Wraith, but it’s an entirely different model. Aside from dropping the V12 in favor of electric motors, the Spectre switches from a BMW platform to the bespoke Architecture of Luxury. It’s already in use for all models but the Dawn and Wraith, which are on their way out.

It would seem not only some of the upcoming BMWs models will have split headlights, but the Rolls-Royce Spectre as well. Despite the heavy makeup, it’s easy to see the daytime running lights doubling as turn signals are positioned above the separate main clusters. We’ve seen the arrangement on the Concept XM, with the next 7 Series / i7 and X7 facelift to adopt a similar look.

Spectre Will Lead The Way For Rolls-Royce’s Goal To Become EV-Only By 2030

The test vehicles caught by CarSpyMedia seemingly had the final taillights as well, featuring vertical elements housed within a small cluster. We have a feeling the taillights are bigger since the black tape likely conceals the rest of the lighting module. Elsewhere, the coach doors are a typical RR trait, much like the imposing grille and the coupe’s imposing size. Yes, the Spectre will still have a grille despite not needing to cool down a combustion engine.

The underbody – at least the rear section – appears to be completely enclosed to aid airflow for better efficiency. The Spectre seems to have rear-wheel steering to lower the turning circle and make it more maneuverable on tight roads. At low speeds, the wheels at the back turn in the opposite direction to the front ones. At higher speeds, all four wheels turn in the same direction to improve stability.

Spectre will pave the way for Rolls-Royce’s objective to become a purely electric manufacturer by the end of the decade. MINI will follow suit in the early 2030s, while the core BMW brand won’t be ditching combustion engines until later on.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube