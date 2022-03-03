Back in the ’80s, ALPINA made three different iterations of the B7 Turbo, based on the E28 BMW 5 Series. The last of which, the ALPINA B7 Turbo/3, was very rare, with only 30 examples made. The very first of those 30 cars is currently for sale by Enthusiast Auto Group and it’s lovely.

As a BMW enthusiast in America, it’s almost impossible to not know of Enthusiast Auto Group. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, EAG has some of the nicest used and classic BMWs in the country, if not the absolute nicest. It’s well known that if you buy a Bimmer from EAG, it’s going to be better than it was when it was new; cleaner, fresher, and even improved upon. Admittedly, EAG cars aren’t cheap; they’re actually usually shockingly expensive. However, you know — with absolute certainty — that you’re getting your money’s worth.

EAG is currently selling this 1987 ALPINA B7 Turbo/3 and, from the photos, it looks to be in museum-level condition. It’s gorgeous, with a Schwarz Blue Metallic exterior paint that seems to be absolutely perfect, as does the black leather interior. It’s also super rare, not only is it one of only 30 B7 Turbo/3 examples made, it’s one of only four that came with a five-speed manual transmission, rather than an automatic. It’s also one of just 278 E28 ALPINA B7 Turbos made period.

This example was a Japanese-market car that was imported to North America and only has 59,345 miles on it. Back in 1987, ALPINA claimed its 3.5 liter turbocharged inline-six made 320 PS (316 horsepower) and 384 lb-ft of torque, which was actually more than the E28 M5 of the time. According to ALPINA, 0-62 mph happened in 6.2 seconds, which isn’t fast by today’s standards but was seriously quick by 1987-speed.

Unfortunately, this car wears an eye-watering price tag. At $199,990, it’s more expensive than an ALPINA B7 and an M4 Competition combined. You could get a Porsche 911 GT3 and a VW GTI as your daily. Or, you could get the combination of a BMW 330i and a C8 Corvette and a Porsche Cayman GTS, all for the same money. But, then again, you wouldn’t have an ultra-rare, ultra-special ALPINA B7 Turbo/3.

[Source: EAG]