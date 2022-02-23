To sample the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, we flew to Malaga, Spain where the Bavarians hosted its international media launch. We had the chance – over the course of two days – to drive three different variants – the BMW 220i Active Tourer, 223i Active Tourer and the new top model 230e plug-in hybrid. Our first go was with the BMW 220i Active Tourer. The three-cylinder powered model comes with 170 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque (280 Nm) sending the power to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch Aisin transmission.

The BMW 223i Active Tourer was next on our list. With 218 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque (360 Nm), the new Active Tourer is significantly sharper on the road and a lot more fun to toss in corners. The power bump is immediately noticeable, giving the car a more composed feel on the road and certainly a lot more excitement to the driver. In this video review, we also take a look at the new design language of the premium minivan.

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer features one of the largest design jumps we’ve seen from BMW in some time. It’s far bolder and more aggressive looking than before, thanks to a massive new grille paired with sleek new headlights, slim taillights, and flush i4-style door handles. The side view is now closer in design to a small crossover with a far more attractive C-pillar and roofline. The new car also sits a bit lower and has a taller, more upright front end.

The 2 Series Active Tourer was always known for having a comfortable and spacious interior. But the quality of materials and trims was not up to par with the other BMW models. That has all changed in the new model. The dash design is simple, elegant, and modern, while its tech is pulled straight from BMW’s top-of-the-line iX.

Here is our video review of the car and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!