The new BMW M4 GT3 is priced at $530,000. An additional Competition Package adds another $55,000. Needless to say, the BMW M4 GT3 is one of the most advanced racing cars ever engineered and built by BMW Motorsport. The car can be raced in the GT Daytona and GT Daytona Pro classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The new racing car will replace the current M8 GTE and M6 GT3 across various racing championships around the world. The new racing car is built on the backbones of the BMW M4 Competition. The goal with the M4 GT3 was to significantly reduce life cycle costs and maintenance expenditure compared to its predecessor. There are also some noticeable differences compared to its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3.

The P58 M TwinPower Turbo engine in the M4 GT3 is based on the S58 found in the new M4 Competition Coupe. 590 hp and 516 lb-ft – this is the most powerful straight-six engine BMW has installed in a racing car since the days of the BMW M1 Group 5. The new engine therefore saves about 40 kilograms of weight compared to its predecessor and has extensive changes compared to the S58 engine it is based on.

But the M4 GT3 is more than just its engine. The technology inside the cockpit is spectacular and it deserves a video of its own. The car also comes with the Fanatec steering wheel which can be used in a racing simulator also. BMW says that absolutely no modifications are required for it to be used in the race car. The carbon steering wheel is a motorsport design, with illuminated buttons and magnetic, dual-action shift paddles also made of carbon. To learn more about the steering wheel, see our video with John Edwards, BMW Motorsport Driver.

To learn more about the racing car, we got a private tour behind the scenes with Tom Plucinsky, Head of Department BMW USA Product Communications.