The BMW 8 x Jeff Koons edition was announced last September before a teaser was published in January. Fast forward to this weekend, the automaker’s UK division has released a video providing a peek inside the colorful cabin. As a refresher, the car is based on an M850i Gran Coupe before the 67-year-old artist works his magic.

The multi-layer paint alone takes a whopping 285 hours to apply on each car. Speaking of which, we get to learn the BMW 8 x Jeff Koons will be strictly limited to 99 cars. Known for his pop art projects, the Pennsylvania-born artist created an intricate exterior livery with no fewer than 11 different colors. Some of the hues include blue, silver, black, and yellow. It’s no wonder he says: “I hope that when they see it go by they go ‘wow’.”

The BMW 8 x Jeff Koons will distance itself inside from a plain M850i with M red and blue seats. For a brief second, we can see the cabin bathed in leather and with a striking red headliner for a greater visual impact. All vehicles will share a fancy cup holder adorned with a special badge and the creator’s engraved signature.

LCI Or Not LCI? That Is The Question

The world premiere is scheduled to take place on February 17 during the 2022 Frieze Los Angeles art fair. It will be interesting to see whether the 8 Series Gran Coupe will be based on the recently facelifted model or the pre-LCI M850i. BMW will take its sweet time assembling the cars as only two will be made each week. Consequently, total production will require nearly a year to complete.

There is no word regarding pricing, but you can rest assured the BMW 8 x Jeff Koons will cost six figures. After all, the standard M850i Gran Coupe already kicks off at $99,900 in the United States.

[Source: BMW UK / YouTube]