Rolls-Royce is on the verge of making history by revealing its first ever electric model, the Spectre. Before we talk about it, can we take a moment to appreciate how cool of a name that is? Spectre, Phantom, Ghost, and Wraith (I’m intentionally forgetting the other one). Is Rolls-Royce the best at naming cars? Back to the point, the all-electric Spectre is on the way and was recently seen testing in public. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

The Rolls-Royce Spectre looks very much like a typical Rolls, judging by these spy photos. It looks very much like an updated Wraith but there are a few interesting details to mention. For instance, the typically massive pantheon grille is actually quite small on the Spectre. Shockingly, the Spectre’s grille is smaller than the one on the BMW M3. It also has headlights similar to the Phantom.

It also has an aggressively raked roofline, leading to a tapered rear end. Rolls’ aren’t supposed to be particularly sporty looking but the Spectre is about as sporty as a Rolls gets. Though, it must be said that it’s looking great so far.

There’s no official word on the powertrain of the upcoming Rolls-Royce Spectre but it’s almost certainly going to have a variation of the BMW iX M60’s setup. In that car, the dual electric motors make 610 horsepower and a whopping 811 lb-ft of torque. That would also mean the same 111.5 kWh battery pack as the iX M60, with a range somewhere between 250-300 miles.

We’re incredibly interested to see what becomes of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Electrification fits the brand so well, as an EV powertrain is far smoother and quieter than even the smoothest and quietest internal combustion engine. With looks like this, and typical Rolls-Royce interior quality, the Spectre could be a revolutionary luxury coupe.

