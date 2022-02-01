Nicki Shields, TV presenter and Formula E host, joins the Electrifying team this week to test the all-new BMW i4 against its main competitor – the Tesla Model 3. She’s joined by Ginny Buckley, British journalist, radio and television presenter, for a proper head-to-head comparison.

BMW i4 eDrive40

Before we jump in, let’s recap some of the specs. Instead of the top i4 M50 model, the duo went for the BMW i4 eDrive40, the real-wheel drive variant of the i4 family. Despite having different prices, power, and motor count, both the BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 have the same battery pack, a 83.9 kWh gross battery, with 81.5 kWh net. The less powerful BMW i4 40, with its single rear-mounted electric motor, makes 335 horsepower.

Both cars have a max charging speed of 200 kW, which allows the BMW i4 40 to add another 102 miles of range to its battery in just ten minutes. According to BMW, the i4 eDrive40 has an EPA range of 301 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels and 282 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels. The 0 to 62 mph sprint is rated at 5.7 seconds. As tested, the BMW i4 eDrive40 rings in at 51,905 British pounds.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Performance wise, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range has a major advantage over the BMW i4 eDrive40 – it comes with dual motors and all-wheel drive. It comes with a battery capacity of 75 kWh. The 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) with 18″ wheels can go up to 358 miles according to EPA. The 19″ wheels will decrease the EPA range to 334 miles. It runs from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.2 seconds and it’s priced at 51,490 British Pounds.

So while the performance seems to be on the Tesla’s side, pricing is quite event. But what makes one car better than the other? This video aims to answer that question.