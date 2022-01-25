Bring A Trailer has a real gem among enthusiasts longing for the good ol’ days of the petite BMW Z3. There’s a 2000 M Roadster up for grabs, not just any example, but one finished in Evergreen. The two-tone leather combines the same striking shade with black, and there’s a body-colored hardtop. Alternatively, you can stick with the standard fabric roof finished in black.

It has covered 68,000 miles and appears to be in great condition for something built more than 20 years ago. According to the listing on Bring A Trailer, it hasn’t been involved in any accidents and comes with a clean CarFax report, albeit the airbag warning light is on. The M Roadster rides on the OEM 17-inch wheels (Style 40). The previous owner fixed some cosmetic issues with the hood while parts of the front bumper and hardtop have been repainted.

Being a pre-2001 car, at the heart of the M Roadster is the familiar inline-six S52. The 3.2-liter engine was rated from the factory at 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. It shared the same engine with the E36 M3 from 1996 to 1999 for the US and Canadian markets. The high-performance version of the M52 engine works with a five-speed ZF manual transmission with a limited-slip differential.

How Much Does It Cost?

Purchased by a customer from Indiana, the lovely M Roadster went on to live in Florida before the current seller bought it last April. It comes nicely equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system, air conditioning, and even cruise control. The sporty cabrio comes bundled with service records as well as all the papers provided by BMW.

These are a rare sight on the streets since BMW made only 15,322 cars, and chances are not a lot of people went with Evergreen. With seven days to go, the listing on Bring A Trailer is currently at $14,500. Chances are its value will significantly shoot up given the car’s condition and special color inside and out.

[Source: Bring A Trailer]