BMW may be months away from introducing the M3 Touring, but some people simply got tired of waiting. You’ve likely seen your fair share of unofficial builds, although we bet most were based on the previous-generation F31. This custom project shot by LivingLifeFast goes further back in time since it’s based on an E91 donor vehicle.

Meet Paul, owner of JD Garage and Performance Centre Limited based in King’s Lynn in Norfolk, UK. It’s tuning shop is specialized in BMW, but this 3 Series Touring wasn’t built for a client. Instead, it came to life over the course of three months. He worked after hours and during the weekends by starting off with a bare shell. It’s more than just an E91 with M3-sourced visual upgrades as most of what’s hiding underneath was taken from a real E90-generation M3.

It’s dressed to impress in an Urban Gray shade that might remind Audi fans of the traditional Nardo Gray made famous by RS models. Tucked away is the 4.0-liter V8 engine, but no longer naturally aspirated as it has been supercharged. The S65 is also hooked up to a quad Akrapovic exhaust with carbon fiber finishers for a greater visual impact.

The Juicy Specs

The engine was upgraded by G-Power and it now pumps out a devilish 666 hp, which represents a healthy bump of 252 hp over the stock V8. The super wagon underwent a dyno test during which torque climbed to 650 Newton meters (478 pound-feet). Back in the day, BMW rated it at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

The engine’s massive power is channeled to the wheels via a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Courtesy of the supercharger, it obviously sounds a lot different than the naturally aspirated M3 of its era. It seems quite loud on the inside, but you won’t hear any complaints from us. After all, it does rev all the way up to a screaming 8,700 rpm.

A manual gearbox would’ve been even better, but hey, you can’t have it all. It’s not like BMW will sell the 2023 M3 Touring with a clutch pedal anyway…

[Source: LivingLifeFast / YouTube]