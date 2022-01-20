After seven years, BMW returns to the Super Bowl 2022 with a commercial. A U.S. spokesperson confirmed the news for Automotive News, but did not disclose any further details. The last BMW Super Bowl commercial took place in 2015 when the company was in the midst of promoting its new and shinny electric car – the BMW i3. After another 4-year hiatus, BMW returned to the big game with “Newfangled Idea,” featuring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. The spot juxtaposes the famous 1994 Today Show clip of Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel’s initial confusion surrounding “what is the internet?”, to Katie and Bryant in 2015 grasping the newfangled concept of the revolutionary BMW i3.

So what could be the new BMW Super Bowl Commercial? Our bet goes on yet again another promo of electric vehicles. This year, the Munich-based automaker will focus a lot of their marketing efforts and budgets on promoting the new BMW i4 and iX electric vehicles. The long-awaited EVs are the pillars for the future electrification plans in Munich and BMW has a lot riding on the success of them. There is also no news on the agency producing the clip. Goodby Silverstein & Partners, BMW’s agency of record in the United States, has extensive advertising experience in the Super Bowl.

Last year, only three automakers bought ads — Stellantis GM and Toyota. In the 2020 Super Bowl, six automakers bought ads, but still short of the 11 automotive brands that ran commercials in 2018. For 2022, there are five confirmed automakers for the Super Bowl ads war: Nissan, Toyota, GM, Kia and BMW. Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Honda have already confirmed that they have no plans to participate in this year’s Super Bowl.

As we quickly approach the one of the biggest television events of the year, we expect to hear more from BMW, including some behind the scenes footage and campaigns leading to the unveil of the commercial. BMW has historically uploaded their Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game, so we expect the same this year. The 2022 Super Bowl will be held on February, 13 SoFi Stadium, home of the Chargers and Rams, in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. It will air live on on NBC and the premium service Peacock.