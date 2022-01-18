As part of their long-term test fleet, Car and Driver had the Toyota Supra for a year and 40,000 miles worth of testing. You probably know by now that the Toyota Supra is a BMW Z4 under the skin, as the two cars share the exact same chassis, powertrains, and most of their electronics. The Supra is a bit more interesting because it looks better and, well, it’s a Supra. Sort of. Which makes C&D’s long-term test interesting. How does a BMW-sourced Supra fare over 40,000 miles of testing?

In this new video from C&D, we get to see Carlos Lago run down the good and the bad about the new Toyota Supra 3.0, as well as what it’s like to live with for a year.

Being mostly made from BMW parts, it’s no surprise that the Supra feels a lot like a BMW. Its engine, a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six (B58), makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and is incredible to use. It also handles really well and performed incredibly well on C&D’s skidpad. The engine sounds great, too.

There are obviously a few downsides. One of which is its lack of practicality. There’s very little cargo or cubby space, so don’t expect to carry much luggage over long distances. Another is its frustrating wind buffeting, which can genuinely be painful with the windows down at any sort of decent speed.

Though, the biggest issue might be its winter driving. C&D noted that cars like the C8 Corvette, Porsche 718 Cayman, and a Mustang were all better in the winter than the Supra. The main reason for the Supra’s lack of winter capability is its incredibly low ride height. Even for a sports car, the Supra has poor ground clearance, so it beaches itself in snow far more easily than most other sports cars, some of which are low-slung, mid-engine jobs.

It’s reasonably to think that any pros and cons the Supra has, the BMW Z4 will as well. So learning about how the Supra holds up for a year might help potential Z4 customers as well. So what did C&D think of the Toyota Supra — which is essentially just a Z4 with a roof — over a year and 40,000 miles? Watch the video to find out.