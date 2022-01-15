If you’re like most BMW enthusiasts, you’re counting the days until BMW finally takes the wrapping off the upcoming M3 Touring. BMW fans have been waiting for decades for their favorite brand to make a proper wagon variant of their favorite sport sedan, something to rival the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 S Wagon. Thankfully, BMW finally decided to make one and it’s officially on its way but it’s going to take a little while to get here.

According to sources, the BMW M3 Touring will make its official debut with a facelift. Which means that there won’t be a pre-LCI version of the M3 Touring, making the wait quite a bit longer than originally anticipated. It will be sometime in 2023 at the earliest that we’ll likely see the LCI facelifts for the new M3 and M4. But the BMW M3 Touring is expected to be unveiled this year with production kicking off in November 2022.

Obviously, it will bring with it all of the same visual, interior, and potentially mechanical changes that come with the LCI facelift. BMW isn’t likely to change that massive grille much but expect some tweaks to the lights; both headlights and taillights; as well as some cabin changes as well. BMW’s latest iDrive 8 is going to replace the current car’s iDrive 7 and the digital instrument panel will be updated as well. Aside from those few changes, we’re not sure there are going to be many for the BMW M3, Touring or otherwise.

Mechanically, things will remain the same as they are now. The BMW M3 Touring will come only in Competition xDrive spec, packing 503 horsepower (503 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque from its 3.0 liter twin-turbo inline-six. Being a Competition xDrive model, it will only get an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Purists might bemoan the setup but it honestly doesn’t make sense for BMW to sell any other. Competition xDrive models are going to be the most popular M3/M4 models by far and away, once they’re on sale for awhile. So it only makes sense to fit the relatively limited-run M3 Touring with the most popular running gear.

When it does come out, BMW fans will rejoice, regardless of its drivetrain. The BMW M3 Touring is on its way, for real this time, so while it might be coming a bit later than we’d hoped, we’re just happy it’s coming at all.

[Top Render by Motor.es] [Source: f30.bimmerpost]