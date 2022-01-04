Despite a challenging year, 2021 has been a successful year for BMW in North America. According to a press release, BMW USA sales increased 20.8% or 336,644 units compared to the 278,732 vehicles sold in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 93,031 vehicles, a 5.8% decrease from the 98,750 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. Inventory issues has been part of the sales lifecycle in 2021, but the Bavarians managed to overcome the shortcomings.

The once very popular MINI brand also reported an increase in sales in 2021. The U.S. subsidiary sold 7,860 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 8.1% vs the 8,549 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, MINI brand sales increased 6.4% on total sales of 29,930 vehicles compared to the 28,138 vehicles sold in 2020.

“We are proud of the success we achieved in another unusual year and look forward to building on that as we accelerate our electric vehicle strategy in 2022,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I would like to thank our dealers for their flexibility and perseverance, and our customers for their loyalty to our brand as we work to meet the strong demand for BMW vehicles in the U.S.”

BMW Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

23,180 BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the fourth quarter of 2021, a 10.2% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2021, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 109,743 vehicles, a 1.1% increase from the 108,593 vehicles sold in 2020.

MINI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.