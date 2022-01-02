The third-generation 7 Series is one of the most attractive sedans ever made by BMW courtesy of a design that has managed to withstand the test of time. We are always happy whenever we see old cars still going strong thanks to their attentive owners willing to spend money and keep them on the road in great condition.

Such is the case with this 7er from the E38 generation finished in a lovely shade of Vermont Green. Built back in 1997, the fullsize luxury sedan in a right-hand-drive specification didn’t look too bad before getting a full detailing job. However, the British specialists at Topaz got their hands on it, and you’d be surprised to see how many paint corrections it needed, along with trim replacements and other miscellaneous fixes.

Before doing all the necessary tweaks, the first order of business was to thoroughly wash the car by subjecting it to a whopping 24-stage decontamination process. Then the three-stage paint correction followed, but not before covering sensitive areas to make sure the polishing process wouldn’t negatively impact certain panels.

In the areas where imperfections didn’t buff out, Topaz used touch-up paint to eliminate the hood chips, one by one. Since the car’s owner paid for the whole shebang, special attention was also given to the interior to remove all the gunk. We had hoped to see more of the cabin, but it too appears to be in top-notch condition despite the E38’s venerable age. It does seem to show a bit more wear in the back than in the front, which leads us to believe this is/was a chauffeur-driven 7 Series.

We should point out this is a 728i, so it features a straight-six M52 engine with a 2.8-liter displacement. Sold between 1995 and 2001, this version offered 190 horsepower and 280 Newton-meters (207 pound-feet) channeled to the rear axle.

[Source: Topaz Detailing / YouTube]