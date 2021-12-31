Sport utility vehicles weren’t created for drag racing, but that isn’t stopping YouTubers from organizing duels to see which one is quicker off the line. By carrying around extra bulk, these vehicles will never be as quick as their equivalent sedans, nor as nimble through a corner due to their higher center of gravity. Nevertheless, the abundance of X models – with an XM coming late 2022 – goes to show the segment is massively popular.

Whenever two SUVs are lined up to fight in a drag race for Internet clicks, in almost all situations, we’re dealing with the range-topping version, but that’s not the case here. Sam CarLegion managed to get a hold of a BMW X5 in the xDrive40i specification and an Audi Q8 in the 55 TFSI flavor. Both have rather confusing designations based on intervals of power, but that’s a story for another day.

The two are very much alike, with both luxobarges featuring 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engines with 335 horsepower. Of course, the BMW has an inline-six whereas the Audi hides a V6 under its hood. The SUV carrying the Four Rings has the torque advantage by packing 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) or an extra 39 lb-ft (53 Nm). On the other hand, the Q8 is heavier by tipping the scales at 4,960 pounds (2,250 kilograms) or 97 lbs (44 kg) more than the X5. Needless to say, they’re all-wheel drive and send power to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

A duel isn’t all about numbers as the drivers’ reaction is also important, much like the type and condition of the tires, and how efficient the power is delivered through the gearbox to the wheels. Case in point, the drag race wasn’t exactly neck and neck despite the two vehicles having similar technical specifications. The SUV from Ingolstadt simply didn’t stand a chance, albeit the driver might have been a tad slower at the start as he seemed a bit too relaxed behind the wheel.

The showdown continued with a roll race from 31 mph (50 km/h), and while the two were next to each other for a while, the X5 ultimately had the edge. BMWs are typically quicker than Audis in these types of confrontation, so we are not particularly surprised by the outcome. That said, it’s always fun to see two large and heavy vehicles being pushed hard.

[Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube]