Few things are more depressing than seeing a car that has been neglected for years on end. BMW or not, it always saddens us when a vehicle is abandoned and ends up in such a terrible condition. Left to rot for a whopping 15 years, this 5 Series Sedan from the E39 generation is gradually being brought back to life by YouTuber That Beamer Guy. After giving it a thorough wash in a previous episode (see video at the end of the article), the time came to revive the filthy cabin.

It’s a right-hand-drive 525tds manufactured in 1996 with a straight-six 2.5-liter engine making 141 horsepower (85 kilowatts) and 207 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque. Recently purchased in India, the midsize luxury sedan sends the diesel punch to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Due to problems with the locking mechanism, the front doors were removed, hence why the interior looks as nasty as it does.

Nicely equipped with electric seats, self-leveling suspension, electric rear sunshade, and a factory phone, the 525tds was in desperate need of some pampering after collecting dust and spider webs in recent years. Thankfully, the detailer knows what he’s doing and gives this rather disgusting fourth-generation 5er proper attention after being ignored since 2006.

It’s worth mentioning the car has only 52,000 miles (83,685 kilometers) on the odometer, so the M51 diesel engine should still have plenty of years left in it. Finished in Oxford Green, the E39 will soon have the original front doors again after fixing the issue with the locking mechanism. In addition, the sagging headliner will be replaced, while the locked ignition has already been sorted out in a previous video (see video at the bottom). The battery, oil, and filters will also be replaced, but the engine itself is in good condition.

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done since the paint is far from being in great condition while the rear door handle on the right side is missing. The person who bought it is determined to fully revive the troubled 525tds and we’re certain subsequent videos will show the diesel E39 back where it’s supposed to be – on the road.

[Source: That Beamer Guy / YouTube]