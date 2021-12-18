The BMW 4 Series Convertible is an interesting car. To truly appreciate it, you have to first understand what it really is, not what it’s supposed to be. What BMW might tell you, and what logical might suggest, is that the Convertible 4 Series is a sports car. It isn’t. Sure, it’s capable enough and it’s quick but it isn’t a sports car. It’s a relatively sporty grand touring car, just one that’s a bit smaller than most GT cars. If you look at it through that lens, it’s brilliant. But that doesn’t mean it can’t look sporty.

BMW’s M Performance Parts catalog offers a ton of look-like-I-go-fast bits to spice up the visuals of your 4 Series Convertible. While I don’t have BMW’s exact sales demographic figures, I’m gonna go out on a limb and say many 4 Series Convertible customers are retirees with summer homes in Florida and California. So if you want to stand out from your fellow drop-top 4 Series buyers, this catalog might be a good way to do that.

I will say, though, that these M Performance Parts certainly help punch up the visuals of the 4 Series Convertible. With the M Performance Parts usual suspects; carbon fiber aero bits, carbon fiber trim (grille and mirrors), sportier black wheels, some black badges, and a sportier steering wheel; it doesn’t look like a retiree’s GT car.

There’s also nothing wrong with a GT car. I love GT cars and think the 4 Series is the best grand touring machine under $100,000. Hell, it might be the only one. So if you want a sporty, long-legged, comfortable cruiser in which you can drop the top and soak up the sun over a long, exciting journey but you don’t want to look like someone who wears checkered golf pants, the BMW 4 Series Convertible with some M Performance Parts might be your best choice.

[Photos by instagram.com/fabian_kirchbauer]