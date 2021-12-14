BMW is slated to bring a very interesting bit of tech to the Consumers Electronics Show this January. Apart from introducing the BMW iX M60 to the world, the Bavarian company will also show us a new type of paint that can change color at the touch of a button, definitely taking things to a whole new level.

The official statement from BMW says that “on display [at CES] will be the first-ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button.” That’s all we’re being told for now but it definitely sounds incredibly interesting and sort-of illegal as well. At least in some countries, changing the color of your car is a tedious process that involves changing the info in your pinkslip and so on.

While this tech might just be a showcase of what’s possible these days, the real-life applications might be limited at the end of the day. We also don’t have any clue as to how many colors we can browse through or what car will be used to showcase the tech, but we’ll find out all these details at the show. Since BMW is planning to unveil the iX M60, its top electric SUV at the show, it would make sense to see this new technology introduced on it. That would definitely attract a lot of attention to the new model.

As for the technology itself and how it works, there are already several publications speculating on that topic and we won’t add our name to the list. All we can say is that we’re excited to see it unveiled and we can’t wait to learn about all the possible applications BMW has thought of, well within the legal boundaries around the world, of course.