The automotive world and fashion world are two that have collided on several occasions. In fact, they’re two worlds that often like to collaborate with each other, creating special one-offs for fans of both to covet. BMW is a brand that’s worked with artists and fashion designers on many occasions, having done everything from letting an artist paint a car to actually selling a special edition version of a car designed by a fashion artist. However, BMW isn’t the only automotive brand to work with fashion designers. So let’s take a look at the best ones.

BMW M2 Competition by Futura 2000

If you’re from New York, you’ve probably heard of Futura 2000, a graffiti artist who’s been around for decades and now collaborates with ultra high-end fashion brands. BMW and Futura collaborated and he hand-painted an M2 Competition with his own signature design. That exact design was then replicated by BMW and painted on a few M2 Competitions to be sold to deep-pocketed customers. The unique buzzsaw design of the M2 Competition by Futura 2000 was entirely his own and painted by hand, making it special among these cars.

BMW x Kith BMW M4 Competition

Shortly after the reveal of the BMW M4 Competition, the Bavarians teamed up with New York-based fashion designer Ronny Fieg, founder of Kith, for a collaboration based on its newest sports car. What they came up with was a BMW M4 Competition that featured Kith badges that replicated M badges, newly designed Roundels, and embossment in the leather inside. It’s not as personalized as the M2 Competition by Futura but those who love Kith love this collab.

Aimé Leon Dore x Porsche

I love it when function and form come together in beautiful harmony. This collaboration between Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore designer Teddy Santis is just that. It’s a new take on the classic Porsche 911 SC (Super Carrera) of the late ’70s/early’80s. It wears Porsche’s classic Olive color, has a roof rack filled with vintage gear, beaded Recaro seats, and a cream interior. It’s an awesome car that not only looks cool but seems like it would be a blast to own.

Chrome Hearts x Rolls-Royce

When Drake revealed his customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it drew an incredible amount of attention. That’s mostly because of just how much modification was done. The entire interior was reupholstered, with black diamond stitched leather everywhere, quilted leather armrests, and embossed fleur de lis. It looks like the inside of a Louisiana vampire’s room. It’s super cool and dark!

Virgil Abloh x Maybach

Again, when form meets function, beautiful creations are made. This Mercedes-Maybach designed by the longtime Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away just days before the unveiling of this car, is an awesome looking off-roading, Safari grand tourer. It looks like something James Bond would use to tackle rough terrain on Mars and it’s fantastic. Its mix of rich materials, luxurious design, and seemingly rugged durability instantly make this one of the coolest automotive/fashion collaborations of all time.

Fragment x Maserati

Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara is known for pushing the boundaries of streetwear clothing lines, so everyone is excited when he unveils a new collaboration. His Fragment Design Studio took the world by surprise when it unveiled earlier this year a project together with Italian carmaker Maserati. “A Japanese concept that perfectly brings together Fujiwara’s rebellious style and Maserati’s audacious spirit,” says the press release by Maserati.

The stars of this project are the Maserati Ghiblis which feature a glossy black and white finishes, paired with design cues in opaque black. Even the front grille went through a transformation with a unique logo designed specifically for this collaboration. To complete the exteriors, Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca are fitted with 20” Urano matte black wheels and a specific badge with the Fragment logo on the C pillar.

The interior design stands out with premium leather and Alcantara, with contrasting silver inserts for the vertical stitching and the Trident on the headrests. The seat belts are dark blue. Only 175 cars were produced along with a capsule collection.