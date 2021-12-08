Awhile little back, AC Schnitzer revealed its latest tuning package for the G82 BMW M4 Competition, which featured a power bump, new coilovers, and, of course, an aggressive aero kit. As always with AC Schnitzer, the tuned M4 looked great and seemed like an exciting car. In this video, though, we get to see what it’s actually like to drive.

This POV review comes from AutoTopNL, who gives a complete walkaround of the car, its exterior add-ons, its new interior bits, and also tells you how it drives. The standard M4 Competition is already a great car to drive, so if this is an improvement then it will be incredibly exciting.

As far as exterior add-ons, the AC Schnitzer BMW M4 has quite a lot of added aero. At the front, there’s a front splitter and some new canards. Don’t think they’re just cosmetic, though, as the front splitter creates an additional 40 kg of downforce, which should increase the already immense front-end grip. Out back, there’s a large fixed rear wing, which adds 50 kg of downforce to the back end of the car, important for managing all of its power.

Under the hood, the familiar S58 engine remain. It’s a 3.0 liter twin turbocharged inline-six and, from the factory, makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. However, after AC Schnitzer is done with it, the S58 makes a whopping 590 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The standard M4 is a handful to drive, especially on a damp road, I can only imagine what 590 horsepower will do. AC Schnitzer doesn’t have an exhaust system yet for the M4 but is is working on it.

Inside, there are some nice upgrades, such as a revised steering wheel and some new, all-aluminum paddle shifters. The latter are worth whatever AC Schnitzer charges, as they replace the boring plastic paddles of the standard car.

If you want your BMW M4 to not only stand out from the crowd but also beat it, this AC Schnitzer tune is likely worth your consideration.