Ahh, Black Friday. The time of year when we, as Americans, are supposed to be thankful for what we have and who we have in our lives, so we spend the time trampling each other for TV deals at Walmart. Come to think of it, Black Friday might be the most American holiday of all. Cynicism aside, Black Friday is actually a good time to snag some great gifts, either for yourself or someone in your life, for great prices.

As car enthusiasts, and smart shoppers, Horatiu and I have been looking at some Black Friday deals for car enthusiasts and found some pretty good ones. So let’s take a look at some interesting deals for the gear head in your life.

Craftsman Mechanics 40-Piece Socket Set

<br />

If you’re a used BMW owner, which you likely are if you’re reading this blog, chances are you need some tools. Used Bimmers, especially older ones, need maintenance and, while it’s nice to just take it to the shop, many owners like to wrench their cars themselves (yours included). If you’re just starting out and need a basic set of tools, this Craftsman Mechanics 40-Piece Socket Set is worth a look.

It comes with a 3/8″ ratchet, an extension, a shallow set of sockets for both SAE and metric, as well as a deep set of sockets for both SAE and metric. It also comes with a spark plug socket, which is necessary for any self-wrenching gearhead, all for just $39.98, marked down from its original $60.00.

[See: Amazon]

Ryobi Cordless Tire Inflator

<br />

Being able to inflate a tire on the road, or even just in your driveway but without the inconvenience of an extension cord, is great. A cordless tire inflator is one of those tools that you might not think is necessary but, once you use one, you never want to go back. This Ryobi cordless tire inflator can inflate tires up to 150 PSI, comes with a digital gauge, a comfortable pistol grip handle, comes with a few different nozzles, and even a little compartment to store said nozzles. All for just $28.

Of course, you’re going to need a Ryobi 18-volt battery, as this is a tool-only buy. However, the Ryobi battery platform is one of the more common tool battery platforms on the market and worth using, even for simple stuff like this.

[See: Amazon]

Zojiroshi 16oz Stainless Steel Mug

<br />

Our very own Chuck Vossler did the most important test of 2021 — which is the best stainless steel coffee mug for your car? Of them all, there were two winners; the Yeti Rambler and the Zojiroshi. However, we’re going with the latter of which, as it’s thin enough to even fit into the pathetic cupholders of older BMWs and it’s currently on sale from $45.99 (which is pricey for a coffee mug) to $25.99.

In Chuck’s testing, the Zojiroshi also leaked the least amount of heat out over an hour and was the best fit for cupholders. If you want to upgrade your coffee intake (or that of your loved one’s) on the morning commute, this mug will do the trick on a budget.

[See: Amazon]

Kershaw Drivetrain Drop Point Pocket Knife

<br />

I personally always keep a pocket knife on me. Not to be some try-hard Rambo wannabe but because knives genuinely come in handy all the time. That’s especially true while in the car, as a knife can be used to cut rubber hose in the event of a breakdown, cut a seatbelt in the event of an accident, or even just cut a zip-tie or box. This Kershaw Drivetrain Drop Point pocket knife was especially designed to be used for cars, thanks to its designated seatbelt cutter and even glass breaker.

The knife features a drop-point blade, Kershaw’s SpeedSafe assisted opening, a non-slip nylon handle, and D2 steel for the blade. I’ve had several Kershaw knives before and they always hold up well. This one is a great knife to keep in the car, in case of an emergency, and can be had for $42.25, down from $79.99.

[See: Amazon]

Anker ROAV 800A Jump Starter

<br />

We’ve all been there; left the lights on and the next morning your battery is dead. Or maybe you’re battery’s just old and it dies while you’re at the office, leaving you stuck. This Anker ROAV 800A Jump Starter will have your car back up in running in minutes, without the help of another car. The days of using jumper cables and having to borrow someone else’s car to jump start your batter are over. Now, these tiny, light, and shockingly (pun intended) portable jump starters can do the trick on their own and they’re so much easier to use.

This one from Anker is capable of 800 amps, which is far more than enough to jump start even big diesel engines. It’s on sale right now from $99.99 down to $79.99.

[Source: Amazon]

Motorized Coffee

The Motorized Coffee Club is an exclusive club where members receive coffee and access to special promotions at dozens of affiliate stores for car enthusiasts. This Black Friday, they offer a $1 Coffee Club Subscription and buy 1, get half off coffee and track mugs. Their coffee packs also come with some cool names: Deep Tracks, Tuned, Supercharged, Race Fuel, High Boost and more. Use code BMWBLOG for 15% OFF sitewide