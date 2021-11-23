Between November 24 and November 30, if you’re interested in buying a certain digital product or service from BMW, you might want to keep an eye out for the Black Week promotions. That’s because during this time, 18 select BMW markets will offer savings on digital services as well as select car functions. Since its inception in 2017, Black Week has been a resounding success, ranking as the BMW Group’s most successful online sales promotion.

In 2020, compared to the previous year, campaign week sales jumped by 57%. Black Week increased sales by 8% in 2020, accounting for 8% of total digital product and service sales. During these seven days, BMW customers achieved a total of 22,000 additional purchases. The BMW Service Inclusive package, the Connected Booster Package, and the High-beam Assistant option were the most popular.



Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Japan, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg are among the countries participating in the campaign this year. Customers will be able to get discounts of up to 30% on digital services that can be added after purchasing a vehicle, depending on the country.

This year, a discount of up to 30% on the “BMW Service Inclusive” package, which is available in nine regions, will probably attract a lot of orders. Customers pay a one-time fee and are entitled to all of the services in the package for a set period of time, such as five years or 100,000 kilometers. Black Week is a key component of the BMW Group’s ongoing digitalization strategy, which aims to provide customers with a variety of helpful features that may be added to a car after purchase. As a result, all BMW drivers may tailor their vehicles to their unique demands, allowing them to improve their lives with smart technology.