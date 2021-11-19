BMW’s Aventurine Red is a very grown up color. It can make even the most brash, bombastic, and muscular car look sophisticated and mature. Take this BMW M3 Competition xDrive, for example.

If you haven’t already seen it somehow, the new BMW M3 has a grille roughly the size of the USS Ronald Reagan. Not only that, it has big, protruding hood bulges that match the kidney grilles, massive front air intakes, and swollen wheel arches. It looks like a beaver on steroids… and gamma radiation.

Spec a vibrant color and the BMW M3 Competition xDrive looks like a hooligan’s car; something that’s going to do as much sideways driving as forward driving. However, spec it in Aventurine Red and suddenly it looks like a gentleman’s racer, something that will hit the track on weekends but polo matches and cigar lounges during the week.

I’m not a big fan of Aventurine Red, myself. I feel like it immediately ages the look of the driver, regardless of what car it’s on. That said, I’m a 32 year old man child, so that’s probably why. For a proper gentleman, it’s a handsome, stately color that will likely be appreciate by all the attendees at the annual Rich-Guys-Pretend-to-Care-About-Charity-for-Tax-Purposes golf tournament.

What is cool about the color, though, is that it does its best to make the M3 Competition xDrive a sleeper. Rolling along, it might just look like a burgundy 3 Series that’s most likely driven by someone who takes baby aspirin for blood pressure. Then, all of the sudden, it torches everyone else on the road, thanks to its 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6, pumping out 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Admittedly, it’s an objectively pretty color; a deep red with a lovely metallic shine that makes it look more vibrant in the sun. For the enthusiast that wants a BMW M3 but doesn’t want to look like a typical boy-racer, Aventurine Red is an excellent color choice.