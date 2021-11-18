BMW Manufacturing continues their investments in the State of South Carolina. The BMW Spartanburg Plant announced today a plan to expand its logistics operations to a new building being developed across Interstate 85 from the plant. The facility, located off Freeman Farm Road, is being constructed by Becknell Industrial. Total investment in the project is approximately $100 million. When completed, the new logistics center will be nearly one million square feet in size with an opportunity for future expansion.

“For nearly three decades, BMW has called South Carolina its second home. This expansion in our logistics operation represents our continued commitment to this state, and it will prepare Plant Spartanburg for the future,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “The new warehouse will allow us to consolidate our logistics processes as well as implement efficiency measures for a more sustainable logistics operation.”

The logistics center is scheduled to open its doors in mid-2022 and will serve as a warehouse for returnable containers and for body shop parts. Inside the warehouse, shipments from suppliers will be sorted, then delivered to their respective Plant Spartanburg technologies. Additionally, BMW will build to private bridges to connect the logistics center to the BMW campus, therefore minimizing the impact on truck traffic in the area. Construction of the new bridges is currently underway.

BMW Spartanburg plant is the largest BMW Group plant in the world, producing more than 1,500 vehicles each day. The plant exports more than two-thirds of its models to 125 global markets. The model portfolio includes the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 SUVs, along with their M variants: X3M, X4M, X5M and X6M. A new model – the BMW XM – will join the plant’s production lines in December 2022.