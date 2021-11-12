The first-generation BMW M6 isn’t often remembered as being one of the brand’s best classics. Admittedly, it was a great car, one that impressed magazines and enthusiasts of its day, but when current BMW enthusiasts think of iconic classics, the E24-gen M6 typically isn’t one. However, there’s at least one enthusiast that feels it’s an icon, as someone just paid $110,000 for one on Bring-a-Trailer.

Admittedly, the high-dollar E24 BMW M6 was a special one; minty fresh and wearing a great color combo. With only 11,000 miles on the odometer, this M6 is essentially brand-new. It was originally a North American market car but made its way to the Netherlands and then back to America, so it has the larger North American bumpers, which aren’t ideal. However, it’s painted in a stunning Royal Blue Metallic, with tan leather. Both the paint and leather are near-perfect.

Under the hood is a 3.5 liter naturally-aspirated inline-six, which made 256 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque when new. Typically, engines lose a few ponies over time and a hundred thousand miles but this car’s engine is barely broken in at this point, so it likely retained all of its horses. That silky smooth straight-six is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, which sends power rearward, as the Car Gods intended.

The original BMW M6 is still a great looking car that packs the iconic BMW recipe — a free-breathing I6, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and old-school hydraulic steering. The first-gen M6 might not be as iconic as something like the original BMW M1, nor the original M5, but it’s still an excellent classic BMW and one that its new owner will enjoy for many years to come, given they actually drive it and don’t lock it away in a garage somewhere. Does that make it worth $110,000? I guess for its new owner, yes.

