Cybersecurity is a topic that should definitely be given a lot more attention these days. With the introduction of more and more technology inside our cars, keeping our data safe is a matter of grave importance. To this end, the Munich-based manufacturer signed a new investment, courtesy of its BMW i Ventures arm, in Upstream Security.

The new company provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, delivering automotive cybersecurity detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications.With its help, BMW aims to accelerate the development of innovative automotive cybersecurity technologies and promote strategic connected vehicle cybersecurity projects.

“As a global provider of premium connected vehicles, vehicle cybersecurity plays a key role for the BMW Group as well as its customers.” BMW General Manager for Automotive Security and Data Services, Martin Arend, commented. “We therefore support Upstream’s product development in this area, demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of secure and safe mobility with its automotive cybersecurity and data management platform.”

The collaboration between BMW and Upstream Security started back in 2019, when Upstream joined the BMW Startup Garage program and became a supplier of the BMW Group. The pilot project was successfully completed by the BMW Technology Office in Israel. Since then, the German car maker decided to look into new ways it can work with Upstream as well and the new investment announced this week should take things to a new level.