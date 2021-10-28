It was in March 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show where Rolls-Royce unveiled the previous-generation Ghost Black Badge with 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) or 40 hp (30 kW) more the base model. Fast forward to October 2021, the new version is here with an evolution of the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine.

It has been massaged to churn an extra 29 hp (22 kW) over the current Ghost, meaning it now pushes out 592 hp (435 kW). Yes, the output is a little bit lower compared to its predecessor, but it’s likely to be an imperceivable difference considering the driver still has massive resources available at the simple press of a pedal.

As far as torque is concerned, the twelve-cylinder engine generates a mountain-moving 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters), representing an increase of 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) over the standard Ghost. At the same time, you get an extra 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) compared to the previous Ghost Black Badge and the full amount kicks in at just 1,700 rpm, resulting in effortless cruising.

The uprated V12 is only part of the story as the new Black Badge lives up to its name by featuring what Rolls-Royce refers to as the darkest black in the car industry. A whopping 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of paint are used to cover the sedan’s sumptuous body before applying two layers of clear coat. The last step is to hand-polish it for a glossy piano finish during a process that requires a team of four people.

If the blackest black is not your cup of tea, the Goodwood-based elite marque has no fewer than 44,000 paint choices at the customer’s disposal. The Black Badge gets its own set of 21-inch wheels with up to 44 layers of carbon fiber for maximum strength. For the same reason, the wheels boast a 3D-forged aluminum hub and even aerospace-grade titanium fasteners. Rounding off the wheel finish is a lightly tinted lacquer to protect the precious carbon fiber.

The Ghost Black Badge also gets a bespoke look inside where the lavish cabin has several wood layers with black veneer along with special air vent surrounds that have been darkened through physical vapor deposition. Even the watch adorning the dashboard has been discreetly modified for the new version to give it a minimalistic look with a chrome finish.

Aside from upgrading the engine and tweaking the cabin here and there, Rolls-Royce revised some of the mechanicals by decreasing the pedal travel and raising the braking bite point. A completely new exhaust system has been developed to let everyone know in a subtle way the 6.75-liter unit has been fine-tuned for greater power.

Rolls-Royce is already accepting orders for the new Ghost Black Badge.

[Source: Rolls-Royce]