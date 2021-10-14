Schubert Motorsport announced earlier this week that starting in 2022 they will race the new BMW M4 GT3. The BMW partner team are looking to enter two cars in next year’s ADAC GT Masters. The racing team also plans to run the two new cars at the 2022 24H Dubai. “We will receive the first car at the start of December,” says Marcel Schmidt, team manager and race engineer told DailySportsCar. “We want to run the M4 GT3 for the first time at the 24 Hours of Dubai, in order to gain experience and gather data.” Furthermore, Schmidt says that the first car will be raced by pro works drivers while the second one will be reserved for field junior drivers.

Last month, Century Motorsport announced their own M4 GT3s reserved for the Intelligent Money British GT Championship next season. Team principal, Nathan Freke, says one car will be delivered in early 2022 with a second one potentially following at a later date. The privateer has been an official BMW partner since 2018 when it won the GT4 title with an M4. Turner Motorsport is also one of the first racing teams to compete aboard the M4 GT3. The maiden race is scheduled for January 2022 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The new racing car will replace the current M8 GTE and M6 GT3 across various racing championships around the world. The new racing car is built on the backbones of the BMW M4 Competition. Testing began last year and it already has over 14,000 test kilometers under its belt. The goal with the M4 GT3 was to significantly reduce life cycle costs and maintenance expenditure compared to its predecessor. There are also some noticeable differences compared to its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3. The new M4 GT3 is 45 millimeters longer, 6 millimeters narrower and has a longer wheelbase by 16 millimeters.

The biggest change comes under the hood though. Whereas the old M6 GT3 used a 4.4-liter P63 V8 with up to 580 HP, the new M4 GT3 uses a 3-liter P58 straight six turbocharged engine good for up to 590 HP. The new engine therefore saves about 40 kilograms of weight compared to its predecessor and has extensive changes compared to the S58 engine it is based on.

The purchase price of the BMW M4 GT3 begins at € 415,000 net – that is € 4,000 less than the price of its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3, and similar to that of its competition. The “Competition Package” is available as an option for an additional charge.