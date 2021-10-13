The upcoming BMW M4 CSL is the performance car Bimmer fans want to hear about more than any other. Not only is it the first-ever CSL model to launch since the legendary E46 M3 CSL but it’s also going to be the best handling version of an already great handling car. So any news about the upcoming model is welcome news.

In this new video, we get to see the upcoming BMW M4 CSL doing some hot laps around the Nürburgring. From what we can see in the video, the M4 CSL will get some interesting new design elements. While the grille largely remains the same as the M4 Competition’s, it gets a new grille insert; replacing the horizontal slats with a weird “Y” pattern that incorporates a ton of negative space. It also gets a new front splitter and a ducktail rear spoiler.

Just from what we can see in this video, it also look seriously quick. We know it’s going to make somewhere between 550-560 horsepower from its 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6, while dropping some weight, so it’s no surprise that it’s faster than the standard car. But it even seems to change direction a bit quicker and feature faster reflexes, which is impressive considering just how responsive the standard M4 is.

Unfortunately, it’s tough to hear if the exhaust sounds better. The M3/M4 exhaust doesn’t sound bad but it’s not very exciting. It’s sort of just generic six-cylinder engine noise. Plus, some of that noise comes from the speakers. If you listen closely in this video, you can hear some exhaust noise, over the tires screaming for their lives, but it’s hard to tell if it’s any different sounding from the standard car. The BMW M4 CSL uses the same engine, albeit with some added power, so we’re not expecting it to sound drastically different but a bit of extra character would be nice.

The BMW M4 CSL is the most exciting upcoming BMW and we can’t wait to see what becomes of it when it’s finally revealed.